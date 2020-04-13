Alto ISD superintendent reflects on year since tornado, new storm damage

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - One year to the day since a tornado hit the City of Alto, the city’s school district is once again assessing storm damage.
A destructive tornado passed through Alto on April 13, 2019, endangering lives, destroying property, and damaging two Alto Independent School District campuses.
Although Sunday’s storm was not nearly as damaging as the previous year’s, it did pull back the new roof installed on the elementary school building.
If it wasn’t enough to deal with more storm damage, the district must juggle the difficulties caused by COVID-19.
Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly west spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the past year of circumstances presented to this small rural school district.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.