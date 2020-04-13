East Texas hospitals furlough workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Patients themselves, either out of an over-abundance of caution and hopefully not out of fear are not presenting to healthcare systems for their care like they used to before," said Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS. "Neglecting your own health, whether it’s diabetes or your heart, is a terrible outcome. More people have died form heart disease and diabetes than from COVID-19. We can’t stop providing care for these people. They need to come to us so we can care for them.”