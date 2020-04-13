First Alert: The chilly air will be here to stay for a few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sweater weather is back in session and if you are cold-natured, you may want the long sleeves for the next few days as we will be experiencing unseasonably chilly temperatures as a result of a cool, northerly breeze.
An overall shift in our weather pattern will keep the chilly air in place for the next several days as chilly mornings give way to cool and mild afternoons under partly cloudy skies.
Morning lows will be in the lower-to-middle 40’s with daytime highs in the middle 60’s through Wednesday. Toward the end of the week, we do undergo a brief warm-up before some weaker fronts move in by next weekend to keep temperatures in check.
The cool and dry weather will last through Thursday before we bring back the slightest chances for rain with a passing frontal boundary on Friday.
We will then see our next best chance of rain return by next Sunday as a stronger storm system looks to head in our direction.
