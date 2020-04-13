Nacogdoches professor is documenting COVID-19 first hand

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has earned its place in history books.
The virus has disrupted lives around the world.
But whose job is it to document what is happening for future generations?
A Nacogdoches music professor is doing his part.
As a music teacher and filmmaker, Herbert Midgley is no stranger to telling stories with technology. He is using his resources to collect firsthand accounts of what life is like during COVID-19.
“These are the types of stories that you wouldn’t have unless you documented them right now,” Midgley said.
As of today, he said he has about twenty hours of video. He has spoken with people in California, Texas, New York and was even contacted by someone from the United Kingdom who is interested in being a part of his project.
“It truly shows how the world has gotten to be a lot smaller because of the internet,” Midgley said. “We’re a lot more connected together. So I can talk to somebody in the U.K. just as easily as I could talk to somebody in Nacogdoches.”
Midgley says people are sharing similar thoughts. One person from Los Angeles spoke about how their city's legendary traffic problems have changed because of COVID-19.
“They looked on Google Maps and it said it was going to take thirty minutes. He said, “‘There’s no way, it takes me three hours to get there,’” Midgley said. “And they got there in thirty minutes and just don’t believe it because, you know, we don’t usually get a chance to go straight to the place.”
Midgley says he interviews people wherever they are, and he has no special requests other than keeping it real.
“You know, normally I’d set up the shot, make sure everything is lit right, everything sounds right,” Midgley said. “Here, you may have the internet breakdown a little bit when you ask a question or they talk back, and that’s part of the interview now.”
One of the questions he asks people, ‘Would you shake someone’s hand right now?'
“Some of them would say, ‘Yes.’ Some of them said, ‘Not for a million dollars,’” Midgley said. “So some would not shake a hand at all right now. So it’s interesting to see how those questions will evolve over time also.”
Midgley said it’s too early to have a completion date.
If you’d like to be part of this you can email Midgley at midgleyfilm@gmail.com
