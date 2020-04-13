WEBXTRA: Challenging year for Alto athletics

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The past 12 months have been challenging for the Alto community. The athletic department has been hit with all types of challenges. On April 13, 2019 two tornadoes caused widespread damage in Alto and the surrounding areas. Within days, the Alto baseball and softball teams were back on the field finishing up their seasons with road games. The track team was busy qualifying for state.
When the 2019-2020 season started, only the football team had a home on campus. Both girls and boys basketball would start on the road playing the majority of their games on the road before their gym was fixed halfway through district play. The baseball and softball fields were completed just in time for the start of the new seasons but those seasons are on hold as all activity has stopped due to COVID-19.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Alto Athletic Director Ricky Meeks about the challenges that have faced his program and how every time the student-athletes step up and take on the new challenge.
