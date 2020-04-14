Customers flock to poultry farm in Angelina County during COVID-19 shortages

Angelina County, Texas (KTRE) - A shortage of eggs in the supermarket, combined with the number of people homebound due to COVID-19, is enough to inspire people to consider raising their own hens for backyard eggs.
Twice a week, if she's not too worn out, Ivonne Hunt travels south of San Antonio to purchase hundreds of laying hens. The next day, they're sold by noon.
"We've been busy since about 7:30 this morning," said Hunt about the routine most every week since mid-March.
People get up with the chickens to be at Bald Hill Poultry before anyone else.
"It's crazy when I saw it on Facebook that we need to get here early,” said customer Jill Hunt. “She has 375 [hens] and she said how fast they're going."
"Normally I sell three or 400 a month and I've been doing this for years,” said Hunt. “But now I’m selling more like 800 a week."
"I guess because everybody is going chicken crazy," surmised customer Ace Hartless.
Hunt knows that’s not too far from being right.
“They said they weren’t able to find eggs at the grocery store. I never buy eggs, so I don’t know. The price of eggs went up. It’s kind of like toilet paper,” concluded Hunt.
Customers flock to Bald Hill, pay $16 per hen and leave happy.
Hunt catches each hen, counting as she goes. Calculated totals for the most popular amounts are posted on a fence post.
Since March Hunt has enjoyed unprecedented business.
"It totally took me off guard. I was shocked."
Hunt's new customers are often first timers in growing chickens, like her friend Tish Bryant.
"My girls are happy,” said Bryant referring to her flock. “It's a great stress reliever to go out and be with the birds and watch them do their thing and be outside."
And, of course, the real reason is given by little girl, Ada Courtney.
"So I can eat eggs every morning."
Warning: Poultry buyers should check ordinances that may be in place within city limits. Lufkin and Nacogdoches have similar ordinances. The ordinance requires fowl within the city limits to be enclosed by chicken wire, at least five square feet per fowl, and a poultry house that’s easy to clean and air. They can’t be a nuisance to neighbors either, which generally is directed toward roosters.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.