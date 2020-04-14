Customers flock to poultry farm in Nacogdoches during COVID-19 shortages

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A shortage of eggs in the supermarket, combined with the number of people homebound due to COVID-19, is enough to inspire people to consider raising their own hens for backyard eggs.
Ivonne Hunt of Bald Hill Poultry woke up one morning in March expecting her regular customers. Instead, she found a line out her driveway.
The demand hasn’t let up. People are wanting to buy hens to raise their own eggs. Hunt said hundreds of hens that used to take weeks to sell are flocking out in a matter of hours.
Hunt spoke with Donna McCollum while busy gathering up hens for customers to purchase.
