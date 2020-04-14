First Alert: A cool sunshine still in the works through Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of mostly clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to our coldest night in East Texas this week. Look for wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning to be in the lower 40’s, with a few upper 30’s certainly possible in those valleys and cooler than normal spots.
After a cold start to your Wednesday, temperatures will climb back into the middle 60’s under lots of blue sky and another day of sunshine. Keep in mind our average high this time of year is 78-degrees, so we are running a little over ten degrees below normal for mid-April.
By Thursday, our surface winds will gradually shift around to the southeast, allowing for a slow moderating of temperatures as we head toward the end of the week.
Our next chance of rain, albeit slight, will return on Friday due to a weak frontal passage.
Some modest chances for wet weather will then return this weekend as a shift in the weather pattern will bring in a few disturbances. The overall timing and strength of those disturbances will dictate how much rain we might receive over the weekend.
