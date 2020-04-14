Headline: Webxtra: SFA Bowling appears in ‘Jeopardy’ answer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University bowling team was honored on a recent episode of “Jeopardy!" The team was used as an answer in the “Lesser Known College Sports Catagory.”The answer was “The Ladyjacks of Stephen F. Austin were Queens of the lanes in 2019 rolling to the NCAA Women’s title in this?”
It was a surprise to coach Amber Lemke who spoke to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames. On Tuesday night’s 10 p.m. sports, Way Back Sports will look at the 2019 title run.
