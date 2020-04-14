Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 12 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas governor says economy won't reopen all at once
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Houston is opening up testing for COVID-19 even to residents without any apparent symptoms. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that the city's two testing sites will soon be able to process 500 tests per day. Houston had at least 2,239 cases and 18 deaths so far. Turner is also urging caution amid talk of getting the country back to work. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas businesses won't all reopen at once but has yet to set any timetable.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Abortion clinics: Pandemic boosts demand, heightens stress
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states. Where the procedure remains available, some abortion providers are reporting increased demand. They describe patients who are distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the outbreak. Some clinics are seeing patients who traveled hundreds of miles from Texas, which has banned abortions during the pandemic. A clinic doctor in Chicago says one recent patient was a teen who drove all the way from Texas with her mother. And a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, says it performed nearly three times as many abortions last month as it did in March 2019.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES
Airlines wait as Treasury applies strings to payroll aid
The Treasury Department and leading airlines continue negotiating over terms of coronavirus-relief payments, with Treasury sticking to a proposal that could give the government an ownership stake in the nation’s leading carriers. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said agreements with the airlines over terms of the $25 billion in payroll assistance could come soon. The chief holdup is Treasury’s insistence that some of the $25 billion in payroll assistance be in the form of loans, not cash. The airlines thought they had a deal: Congress agreed to give passenger airlines $25 billion in cash grants to cover payroll costs for six months.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION WASTE
GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A congressional watchdog says the Border Patrol needlessly spent millions on a little-used immigration detention center in Texas. The adult detention center in Tornillo has been closed since January. A Government Accountability Office report says immigration officials paid $5.3 million for meals that were never needed as part of a fixed contract for 2,500 detainees. The office says the facility never had more than 68 at one time. On average, each detainee had eight guards. The Department of Homeland Security defending the spending, saying that it would have been worse to close the facility too early and force immigrants into inadequate locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NO-CRIME
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES
Airlines and Trump administration haggle over payroll grants
Over airlines’ objections, the Trump administration is proposing that a big chunk of the federal aid designed to cover airlines payrolls this year will be loans, not cash. Airlines were expecting to share $25 billion in cash grants that Congress approved to help them keep employees on the job for the next six months. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants the airlines to pay back some of the money. Airlines say they need cash to avoid massive layoffs because the coronavirus outbreak has wiped out most travel. The airlines and the Treasury Department are expected to keep negotiating over the weekend.
SUPREME COURT-TEXAS ABORTIONS
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING WILD WEST
Fears of 'Wild West' as COVID-19 blood tests hit the market
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in helping Americans return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of tests on the market is creating confusion among patients and doctors. Under an emergency policy, the Food and Drug Administration has allowed dozens of companies to launch blood tests for COVID-19 that haven't been reviewed. Some companies are falsely claiming that their products are “FDA approved.” Other products may have accuracy problems that local officials say could result in faulty results. Right now, the tests are most useful for researchers studying how the virus has spread through the U.S population.