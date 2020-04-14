Lufkin mayor sends letter to governor urging him to ease restrictions on churches, small businesses

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s mayor sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday that urged him to ease the restrictions on churches and “non-essential” businesses that were implemented as part of Executive Order GA-14, which was issued on March 31.
In the letter, Mayor Bob Brown said he was writing with great concern about the residents of Lufkin, especially the churches, other places of worship, and the small business owners that are being detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 virus.
Brown added that he knows Abbott shares the same concern for the entire state of Texas.
The Lufkin mayor said that city’s current stay-at-home order was prepared a few days before Abbott issued Executive Order GA-14, but the two orders are very similar.
“Our city, its religious leaders and business owners, have been a model of cooperation and unity in this difficult time of crisis,” Brown said in the letter. “This cooperation and strict enforcement of the city’s emergency regulations and your executive order have contributed to a very limited spread of the virus far below projected federal and state models. We are, however, deeply concerned that our local order and your executive order may soon produce harmful and unintended effects on our local residents.”
Brown said, for that reason, he is formally appealing to Abbott to ease the restrictions in Executive Order GA14 in several ways.
Brown said in his letter that the first way to ease the restrictions would be to allow churches and other places of religious worship to be free to gather in their respective locations without limitations on number, provided that they practice social distancing and that church members be encouraged to wear masks.
“Religious liberty, which I know is dear to your own heart, is at stake,” Brown wrote in the letter. “The inaccuracy of projected models of spread and fatalities make even thinner the narrow constitutional line our city and the state have been walking.”
The Lufkin mayor also recommended that all businesses be allowed to open on the condition that they practice social distancing “to the degree practicable” and that staff and patrons be encouraged to wear face masks.
“Candidly, the very large categories of essential businesses renders suspect the idea that closing the remaining ‘non-essential’ businesses will significantly prevent s[read,” Brown said. ‘If the countless essential businesses have been able to operate without significant spread of the virus, on what basis may we reasonably keep the ‘non-essential’ businesses shuttered? All businesses are essential to their owners, and I believe we are at the point of either recognizing that or putting some small establishments out of business, perhaps forever.”
Brown wrote that easing the restrictions may have another positive affect.
“Although the dangers of this pandemic are real, there is a growing frenzied panic narrative at the federal level that shows signs of being politically driven,” Brown wrote in the letter. “By modifying our current orders based on sound statewide and local data, and yet remaining vigilant, we could potentially mitigate the impact on our people of what looks to be a long-term political debate.”
Brown said the letter that the City of Lufkin is prepared to make the changes he mentioned to the town’s emergency order and that they believe it is in their citizens’ best interests. He added any action taken by the City of Lufkin would be fruitless unless Abbott makes similar modifications to Executive Order GA 14.
