Medical experts urge community to continue donating blood amid Covid-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Medical experts are urging healthy people to donate blood as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the national supply.
Given the unprecedented situation, with an increase in blood drive cancellations at several schools and businesses that has caused a critical shortage, East Texas medical team doctor Ed Dominguez wants people to know that donating blood is safe.
Right now, the East Texas region is more than 1,500 units low and the nationwide supply is down more than 350 thousand units according to Carter Blood Care.
Doctor Ed says it's important that cancer patients and surgical patients have the blood they need.
Currently, health professionals say so far, donating blood poses no risk of infecting donors with the virus.
"It is safe to donate blood during this epidemic and its necessary that we continue to keep our supply of blood in a high level for our first responders, for our emergencies, and when we're back online and able to do more surgeries,” explains Dr. Ed. explains Dr. Ed, Infectious Disease Specialist."
Carter Blood Care says they are taking precautions in relation to social distancing during this time by limiting the number of people who can be on the mobile unit at one time, and having donors fill out their check in forms while in their vehicles.
Starting Friday April 17th, Carter Blood Care is hosting several blood drives at several locations that you can donate at with various times starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m.
Chase Bank Tyler - Independence Place 04/17/2020 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
United Methodist Church of Frankston 04/17/2020 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Chase Bank Tyler - S. Broadway 04/17/2020 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Pollard United Methodist Church 04/26/2020 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sacred Heart Catholic Church 05/03/2020 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
St. Francis Episcopal Church 05/03/2020 8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran 05/24/2020 8:30 am - 12:30 pm
For more information about how you can donate blood here in East Texas just click on this link.
