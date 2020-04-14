New Diana hires Clark Herrell as new AD/ HFC

Diana, Texas (KLTV) - New Diana ISD has found their next Head Football coach and Athletic Director in Clark Harrell.
The district announced the hire Tuesday morning. Harrell comes from a coaching family. His father Sam Harrell is a longtime coach who came out of retirement in 2018 to take over the job at Enniss Harrell retired in 2010 following a successful career that brought Ennis three state championships. His oldest brother Graham is the offensive coordinator at USC in Los Angeles and his other brother Zac is the head coach at Athens, where he is coming from.
In total Harrell has seven years of experience but a lifetime of knowledge as he takes over a program that went 6-5 last season, losing to Newton in a high-scoring game of the Bi-District playoffs.
