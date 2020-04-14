Police: Seven chainsaws stolen from Fish & Still in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lukin police are investigating after someone broke into a Fish & Still Equipment and stole seven chainsaws.
A police spokesperson said the crime occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night. The store manager told police the front door was broken out and seven chainsaws were taken.
Police have not released any information about the suspect(s) in the case. The Fish & Still’s doors were replaced Tuesday morning, and police said the store was deep cleaned as a precaution.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.