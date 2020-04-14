Sales tax revenue declining due to COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 has caused many local businesses to close, and for those still open, people are only buying essentials. With less shopping, sales tax revenue decreases.
The state comptroller’s office sends monthly sales tax revenue numbers back to the city. When those numbers aren’t positive the city takes extra notice.
“As of this point, we’re about three percent down for the year. We’re projecting to be anywhere from five to seven percent when it’s all said and done,” said Jason Arnold, assistant city manager. “Being a city that really lives and dies off of our sales tax collection, that hurts.”
Because the numbers come in monthly, the city is always looking at ways to adjust and modify the budget.
“So this is where we’re looking at all of our operating numbers from top to bottom and adjusting what needs to be done,” Arnold said. “Modifying this year’s current budget is our priority and that’s going to really heavily depend on where sales tax is, in any year, whether it’s a pandemic or not.”
In the past the city has had low sales tax revenue and has taken measures to deal with the low earnings. They have plans in place if they need to use them.
“We’ll really cut down on our expenditures, really slow down there, make cuts in whatever we can in that regard. We’ll stop travel, all unnecessary travel, those kinds of things” Arnold said. “Hiring freezes are on the table and just really anything that we can do to make sure we’re being responsible, and that’s not any different this time of the year than any other time of the year.”
Arnold acknowledged others who are being impacted because of COVID-19.
“We know we’re not the only ones hurting. Obviously our hearts go out to all the local businesses and everyone who’s dealing with this right now,” Arnold said. “So we would just encourage everyone, when possible, to do so safely, do so responsibly, but to buy local.”
Arnold said at this time the city does not anticipate laying off or furloughing any city workers.
This isn’t the first time they’ve had low sales tax numbers and it won’t be the last. But they are being conscious of where they can cut back.
