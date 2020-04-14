Way Back Sports: SFA wins 2019 NCAA Bowling Championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Like every other college team, SFA’s hope of moving into a tie for second place all-time in NCAA bowling championships was put on hold due to COVID-19.
The team was looking to repeat as champs and be the first school to do it since the University of Maryland did it in 2011 and 2012.
“We had a really good team that was shaping up like last year,” Head Coach Amber Lemke said. "We do not bring the girls in early so we start when school starts and the fall season is a little rough but we build at being a family and relying on each and every person. Not just one person. We fight every tournament against some of the best teams in the country and I was ready for us to show what we had in the postseason.
Last year’s season was magical for the team. The girls got off to a slow start but when it came to the spring portion of their season, the team clicked.
“We started with a tournament in Pennsylvania that we won," SFA junior Sarah Voiers said. "Then we went to Orlando. We never stopped there and we went straight to nationals.”
Voiers joined the team two years after SFA won it’s first title in 2016 so she knew what was expected.
“There is pressure to come into a program like this and do good,” Voiers said. “I wish I could tell you what happens in spring semester. Something clicks in all of us. This group of girls stands together and we finally get comfortable with each other. That is one of our big things - we are a very close team. That can take us really far.”
“If hindsight is 20/20 it teaches us that those moments are never guaranteed and we should cherish those moments,"Lemke said. “There is no guarantee that you will be there from year to year.”
Meagan Eaglehouse was looking to going out a senior this year with a title. While SFA does compete in the spring, bowling is considered a winter sport by the NCAA and their athletes were not granted another year of eligibility.
“I have talked about this a lot recently and with my familty,” Eaglehouse said. “It is something I will cherish forever. These girls have become family and I will cherish them the rest of my life.”
Eaglehouse knows she has been part of cementing SFA as a bowling powerhouse.
“Coach Amber Lemke is really good at looking for girls that have the potential, not so much at the time but seeing the potential in a bowler is something I respect from her,” Eaglehouse said. “She knows what we can be. She gets us there by teaching and coaching.”
