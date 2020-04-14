Xcel Energy commits $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is committing to donating $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.
As part of the company’s plan to dedicate more than $20 million to new corporate giving, Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation will donate the first $1.5 million in the eight states it serves before the sale of the Mankato Energy Center closes this summer, according to a news release.
Xcel says the net proceeds from that sale will go to corporate giving, including to COVID-19 relief.
“At Xcel Energy we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I’m so proud of our employees, who are not only doing critical work to keep the lights on, they’ve also embraced our commitment to community by joining our effort to support our neighbors in need.”
The Xcel Energy Foundation is also matching employee donations up to $1,000 at a rate of two dollars for every dollar donated.
Within a week, employees donated $112,000, making nearly $335,000 with the match from the Xcel Energy Foundation.
$1 million of the money donated by Xcel Energy and its foundation is designated for existing nonprofit partners along with organizations that address food insecurity and those that provide disaster relief, including local chapters of The United Way and regional food banks.
