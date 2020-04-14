Yoga, self-care with Ritual on Main in Jacksonville

A way to stay healthy and motivated for free during quarantine

April 14, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:17 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re struggling to stay on top of your healthy routines during your quarantine days, a local business owner is offering help, for free.

Whitney Graham is the owner of Ritual on Main, a restaurant in downtown Jacksonville. They also offer a yoga studio upstairs in their location, and since no one can come in at the moment, Graham has offered a new way to help her business’ clients and customers.

Graham is offering free self-care ideas and yoga videos on the website. Visit RitualonMain.com and click on the self-care tab.

