‘You’re my hero’: Church draws uplifting messages on sidewalk outside Lufkin hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Healthcare professionals at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial found a colorful pick-me-up as they walked into work Tuesday.
“Our heroes. We support you,” one drawing of healthcare workers behind superhero-themed masks read.
“You’re never alone,” another read.
“You’re making a difference," read message another.
A member of City Church Lufkin said the church had been looking for ways to encourage and care for hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In early April, members staked out near the hospital with signs with uplifting messages and handed out snacks to workers.
When they started brainstorming another act of support, CHI St. Luke’s recommended sidewalk chalk decor.
Ian Angelo, the student pastor at City Church Lufkin, headed up the project, and members of the church decorated the sidewalk out front.
