First Alert: The gorgeous weather continues through Thursday before changes arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather landscape, giving us a light, northerly breeze, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.
With clear skies, dry air, and virtually calm winds in place again tonight, it will be another chilly night as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 40’s.
Thursday is shaping up to be another fantastic day as we will see sunshine delight and afternoon highs warming into the lower-to-middle 70’s. If you like the warmer weather, then you will love the weather tomorrow even more since it will be a milder day in East Texas.
Clouds return on Friday as a weak frontal boundary moves in from north Texas. Due to the lack of moisture for the front to work with, we only have you down for a meager, 20% chance of a light shower.
Better rain and storm chances return this weekend as the storm track becomes a bit more active. A few disturbances passing through the southern plains will provide us with a 30% chance of rain on Saturday followed by a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Outside of the rain this weekend, it will be noticeably more humid as highs reach the upper 70’s and morning lows hover around the 60-degree mark.
Behind these departing disturbances, it will be mostly sunny and dry early next week with daytime highs warming back up into the lower 80’s. Another decent shot of rain and thunderstorms then look to return by next Wednesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.