Gov. Abbott announces $38 million COVID-19 federal funding across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office will provide $38 million in federal funds to local units of government in Texas.
These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
Jurisdictions may use this funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus. Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment, supplies, training, travel expenses, and addressing the medical needs of inmates in local and tribal jails and detention centers.
“These funds will help our local governments respond to COVID-19 and provide the resources that our communities need,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our federal partners for making this crucial financial support available to the state of Texas.”
