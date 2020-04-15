Lufkin chaplain fiinds creative ministry during COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Finding calm and comfort during the COVID-19 outbreak can be difficult, especially for medical professionals and patients.
Thousands of chaplains across the country are working in health care facilities to offer emotional and spiritual support to patients, family members, and staff.
Edward Thomas has been a chaplain at CHI St. Luke’s Health for almost five years. He takes pride in his role and serving those around him.
“I’ve had to do some creative ministry. You know, I have to do it by FaceTime sometimes, by telephone,” Thomas said. “Because of my safety, of course, and the patient’s safety.”
Thomas said it’s natural for patients to feel sad. Especially because they are away from family. But he has been able to connect patients and families from a distance.
“I’ve had phone calls from their families to go and see them,” Thomas said. “And of course I can’t give them information, but I can let them know that they’re okay.”
Because of the influx and balancing all that comes with COVID-19, Thomas said the staff is more stressed out than usual.
“Especially in the high volume areas, such as ICU, PCU, ER. I’ve had to go there,” he said. “I find myself a lot in those areas, just being there. Being Pastor Ed, they call me.”
Thomas said that God is aware of what is going on and with time this will be over.
“And it may not be just like it was. But I just am a believer that things are going to get better,” Thomas said. “Because after you’ve gone through trials and tribulations, you’ve come out stronger. And so that’s my hope, that when this thing is over, that we not go back to things that were, but be stronger and love more. And be together more, that’s my hope.”
Thomas says his team does their best to encourage staff members, like bringing snacks and reminding them they are important and doing valuable work.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.