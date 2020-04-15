Nacogdoches Medical Center announces furloughs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Medical Center’s leadership has implemented furloughs for certain employees, according to the health system’s CEO. Other NMC employees have been diverted to help with COIVID-19 care and other urgent medical procedures.
“We remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working together, and caring for our greater Nacogdoches community to see this through,” Jeff Patterson, the chief executive officer of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Health Network, said in an e-mail message. “With shelter-in-place orders and government restrictions on elective procedures, some hospital units have been closed or ramped down. We have taken steps to divert additional resources to COVID-19 care and other urgent medical procedures that cannot be deferred. “
Patterson said that the measures the NMC Health Network has taken include flexing down costs and “implementing furloughs for certain jobs where we need, or are required to, limit activity during the current environment.
The Nacogdoches Medical Center Health Network is providing all of its furloughed employees with medical benefits support, Patterson said. He added that the health network will be covering the employee and employer contributions of premiums for medical, employee/spouse critical illness, and supplemental life insurance during this time.
“While we have postponed the annual funding of our 401(k) match until later in the year, we are providing furloughed employees with the match now so they can have that resource available in the near term,” Patterson said. “In addition, we are offering information to impacted employees so that they may access salary protection through enhanced state unemployment benefits that are available to them. For many roles, these benefits could provide eligible individuals with a significant majority of their income as a replacement.”
“Our expectation is that we can return impacted staff to service once we navigate through this unprecedented time and our core business gets back to normal,” Patterson said. “These actions do not impact direct bedside nursing care for COVID-19 and do not impact emergency or medically necessary care access for patients with other medical conditions.”
The NMC Health Network CEO said they remain appropriately staffed to treat patients in the greater Nacogdoches area and prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge.
“We are grateful for the way our employees have come together in this difficult time,” Patterson said. “Their commitment and dedication to our patients, families, and each other is today, as always, inspirational.”
