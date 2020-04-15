NET Health releases map showing COVID-19 cases by zip code

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler has released a map showing the number of COVID-19 cases per zip code in Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties. These are the seven East Texas counties where NET Health conducts disease surveillance.
According to the map, zip codes with 11 to 25 cases of COVID-19 include 75703 and 75701 in Smith County and 75605 in Gregg County and a portion of Harrison County.
Zip codes with 6 to 10 cases include 75707, 75709 and 75702 in Smith County, and 75604 and 75602 in Gregg County along with a portion of Harrison County.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.