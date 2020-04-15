19 positive cases, 3 deaths come from Nacogdoches nursing home indicating one of several COVID 19 clusters

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases and several deaths at a Nacogdoches nursing home are included in the COVID-19 daily report. The facility is Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Westward Drive.
Wednesday afternoon, its corporate office confirmed a total of 13 residents and six staff members there have tested positive for COVID-19 this month. Three residents died due to COVID-19 and three are hospitalized, according to Daybreak. The statement said the first case was a patient who tested positive on April 1-st.
That’s the exact day we began asking questions to Westward Trails and their corporate office Daybreak.
Dr. Ahammed Hashim, a pulmonologist and medical director at Westward Trails recalls a patient transferred there from the hospital. The doctor shared what happened after the patient's quarantine period.
"She died from symptoms. She was brought to the hospital and tested and she was positive," shared Hashim.
Additional cases developed, despite strict protective measures initiated the month before says Hashim and a statement by Westward’s corporate office. Family members we talked to, confirmed the nursing home was on lockdown, which remains the practice followed by many nursing home facilities since mid-March.
There were patients who recovered according to Hashim.
"A couple of them had come to the hospital. Gotten better and gone back."
Then there were those who did not show improvements.
"A couple of them actually who were basically, what we call, DNR status, meaning we can't put them on ventilators even if we want to because the patient doesn't want to do that. So, a couple of those patients passed away," said the doctor.
Hashim says another patient was on a ventilator, but succumbed.
Dr. Hashim calls the COVID-19 cases at Westward a cluster. One of several clusters, he says, in and around Nacogdoches.
"We have had churches. We have had this nursing home. And we have had poultry processing units. Reports of grocery store employees getting sick. So, it's a really catchy disease. It is everywhere."
The doctor advises people to wear a mask, assume they are a carrier, and ask themselves, “what do I do if I have the disease? If everyone could think like that, I think we will be a lot safer.”
Texas had not been sharing specific data about COVID-19 in nursing homes. Last week state officials said about 13% of the over 1200 nursing homes in the state have at least one case of the coronavirus
From Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare:
Strict containment and protective measures are in place at Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare after thirteen residents and six staff members there tested positive for coronavirus this month. Three residents succumbed to the coronavirus and three are hospitalized. Each of the staff members is recovering at home.
“It’s been a difficult time for everyone at Westward Trails. The first case was a patient who tested positive on April 1 and that was followed by a staff member who was diagnosed the next day,” said Michael G. Wallace, president and chief operating officer of Daybreak Venture, which manages the facility. “We’ve implemented aggressive measure to manage infection control at each of our facilities. In many cases even ahead of the protocols mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daybreak Venture has closely monitored and implemented updates from bot the CDD and Texas Health and Human Services Commission and we’re in daily communication with our administrators all over the state to be sure we are doing all we can to get ahead of any issue.”
The COVID-positive patients who remain at Westward Trails are in isolation, and the staff assigned to the care of those patients are restricted from working in any other area of the facility.
Last month, Daybreak Venture initiated strict protective measures in all its facilities, including Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in response to the emerging spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Those measures have been continuously updated since then, in accordance with the rapidly changing protocols recommended by the CDC.
All of Daybreak Venture’s facilities were closed to visitors and volunteers beginning last month, but technology, such as video conference calls through Skype, is in place to encourage contact between families and residents. Information is also available through a special hotline set up for families and staff.
“We recognize this is a challenging time for our residents their families and our caregivers. The health and well-being of our residents, and our staff is always our priority, and despite the challenges we are all facing during this time, that hasn’t changed. Together, we will get through this.”
