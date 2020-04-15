19 positive cases, 3 deaths come from Nacogdoches nursing home indicating one of several COVID 19 clusters

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone at Westward Trails. The first case was a patient who tested positive on April 1 and that was followed by a staff member who was diagnosed the next day,” said Michael G. Wallace, president and chief operating officer of Daybreak Venture, which manages the facility. “We’ve implemented aggressive measure to manage infection control at each of our facilities. In many cases even ahead of the protocols mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daybreak Venture has closely monitored and implemented updates from bot the CDD and Texas Health and Human Services Commission and we’re in daily communication with our administrators all over the state to be sure we are doing all we can to get ahead of any issue.”