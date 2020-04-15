19 positive cases, 3 deaths come from Nacogdoches nursing home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare:
Strict containment and protective measures are in place at Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare after thirteen residents and six staff members there tested positive for coronavirus this month. Three residents succumbed to the coronavirus and three are hospitalized. Each of the staff members is recovering at home.
“It’s been a difficult time for everyone at Westward Trails. The first case was a patient who tested positive on April 1 and that was followed by a staff member who was diagnosed the next day,” said Michael G. Wallace, president and chief operating officer of Daybreak Venture, which manages the facility. “We’ve implemented aggressive measure to manage infection control at each of our facilities. In many cases even ahead of the protocols mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daybreak Venture has closely monitored and implemented updates from bot the CDD and Texas Health and Human Services Commission and we’re in daily communication with our administrators all over the state to be sure we are doing all we can to get ahead of any issue.”
The COVID-positive patients who remain at Westward Trails are in isolation, and the staff assigned to the care of those patients are restricted from working in any other area of the facility.
Last month, Daybreak Venture initiated strict protective measures in all its facilities, including Westward Trails Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in response to the emerging spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Those measures have been continuously updated since then, in accordance with the rapidly changing protocols recommended by the CDC.
All of Daybreak Venture’s facilities were closed to visitors and volunteers beginning last month, but technology, such as video conference calls through Skype, is in place to encourage contact between families and residents. Information is also available through a special hotline set up for families and staff.
“We recognize this is a challenging time for our residents their families and our caregivers. The health and well-being of our residents, and our staff is always our priority, and despite the challenges we are all facing during this time, that hasn’t changed. Together, we will get through this.”
