Pulmonologist examines spread of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County
By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | April 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:46 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pulmonologist who works closely with COVID-19 patients in Nacogdoches has offered insight into why the county seems to have more cases than surrounding areas.

Nacogdoches County is reporting 61 cases and six deaths due to COVID-19. The numbers are higher than in some of its bigger neighboring counties: Angelina (19), Cherokee (9), Rusk (17).

Dr. Ahammed Hashim is a pulmonologist and medical director of a nursing home where a COVID-19 cluster occurred. Hashim spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about reasons this may be occurring.

