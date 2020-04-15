Rep. Schaefer calls on governor to reopen business, increase healthcare during pandemic

Business owners in Texas also appreciate the risks from the Wuhan virus. Many businesses that have been deemed “essential” have found ways to mitigate the risk within their stores. Other businesses are prepared to do the same. Marking floors for social distancing, limiting the number of customers, wearing masks, and providing special hours for vulnerable customers are just some of the ways business have adapted. Texas can gradually begin to ramp up, while those with underlying conditions continue to shelter-in-place until the need no longer exists. Regardless, it is time to give more businesses the same opportunities to open for business while mitigating risks.