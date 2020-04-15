Steps to prevent a covid-19 infection among inmates and staff at the Angelina County Jail are working

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Covid-19 continues to spread in Angelina County but there are no cases reported within the Angelina County jail, where staff are taking every precaution.
“We're very fortunate that we were able to obtain masks for the workers,” Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said.
As for changes in arrest procedures, Sanches says as inmates are coming into the jail, staff members are checking their temperatures.
“And as well, we make sure our employees don't have any kind of fever when they come in for their shifts. If staff or inmates do have a fever, then of course we will send them to the hospital and make sure that they are okay. They can be cleared later,”” Sanches explained.
He says the jail is sanitized at least three times a day, inside and outside the cells. With 279 beds, 187 inmates and 52 employees, Sanches says keeping the jail clean is not only about scrubbing but changing the way it is operated overall.
“We cut out our visitation. We did that a couple weeks back. And make sure that anybody coming in, any volunteers coming in, right now we do not allow that."
Officials say only attorney visits are allowed, though many court proceedings are done through video conferences. They are making sure that jailers are keeping their distance.
Sanches says keeping inmates and jail staff healthy is what is most important to him at this time.
“I think it's working out very well, because the jail so far, and knock on wood, will continue to do well as far as the health of the inmates, the health of the jailers, and as well as our deputies,” Sanches expressed.
Sanches says if someone at the jail is ever diagnosed with Covid-19, there is a plan in place to isolate the individual in a medical cell and provide medical attention.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.