WEBXTRA: Lufkin nurse anesthetist in NYC fighting COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin nurse anesthetist Chris Axelson has been in New York City the past week taking care of COVID-19 patients in a New York City hospital.
He took a moment to talk with KTRE’s Caleb Beames about the effort he is helping with. There have been over 100,000 cases in the city with over 10,000 deaths.
He is working with the patients in critical care as well as managing ventilators. Axelson is expected to be in the city until the end of May.
