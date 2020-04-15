Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a chilly start, temperatures are on track to steadily warm into the lower to middle 60s for highs this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Skies stay mostly clear overnight and throughout the day tomorrow, and with ample sunshine plus the return of some breezy southerly winds, temperatures tomorrow afternoon look to warm into the lower to middle 70s across the area. A cold front is expected on Friday and will likely develop a few showers later in the afternoon and evening, with areas south of I-20 having the best chance of seeing any rain. Better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms later on Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday as another weak cold front is expected to swing through East Texas. Skies clear out by Monday as highs reach into the lower 80s. Cloud cover returns on Tuesday before showers and storms arrive early on Wednesday.