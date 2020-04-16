East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices down from last week

East Texas Ag News
April 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 6:42 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week the front end of both feeder steers and heifer class averages ended from 3 to 7 dollars weaker.

And those plainer and hard to place feeder calf averages ended from 7 to 12 dollars lower, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.

Slaughter cows weakened around 4 dollars. Slaughter bulls finished around 4 dollars higher. Demand was decent on the better classes with the quality of offerings being a little lower.

