Enhanced criminal charges during disaster in place statewide

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A disaster declaration for Texas means charges of certain crimes upon arrest can be enhanced, ending in a tougher punishment.
When Gov. Greg Abbott declared a major disaster for Texas because of COVID-19, it automatically enhanced the penalties attached to crimes.
As in a natural disaster, people leave behind property and valuables. Penal Code Section 12.50 was enacted to provide peace of mind against theft.
During a pandemic, that same law is used to deter crimes against property and persons, according to John Fleming, the county attorney in Nacogdoches County.
“With criminal trespass, theft, assault, burglary of a motor vehicle, felony-level burglary, felony-level robbery, when those kinds of cases happen during a disaster declaration they can be enhanced to the next highest level of offense," reminds Fleming.
The temptations are out there including shuttered businesses and vacant apartments left by college students. Even shoplifting could lead to jail time.
“There are folks out there who are like, 'Well that's just going to be a fine of $500 plus court costs, I'm not going to jail.' Now if they steal anything under a $100 that can be a Class B misdemeanor and there can be a punishment range up to 180 days in jail. In other words, 6 months."
Police departments across the state are aware of the enhanced measures. Police officers can put them into motion at the time of the arrest, according to Sgt. Brett Ayers, spokesperson for the Nacogdoches Police Department.
“They do oftentimes have to look up being that its a new thing that they’re having to deal with as far as enhancements to make sure they file the appropriate charge once they take them to jail,” said Ayers.
But the judge on any bench can enhance the charges should it not occur on the street.
