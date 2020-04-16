First Alert: Skies get a makeover as clouds and spotty showers return on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This recent stretch of gorgeous weather will be coming to an end starting tomorrow as clouds return on Friday as a weak frontal boundary moves in from north Texas. Due to the lack of moisture for the front to work with, we only have you down for a 30% chance of spotty, light showers.
Better rain and storm chances return this weekend as the storm track becomes a bit more active. A few disturbances passing through the southern plains will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday followed by a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.
It should be noted that some of the storms on Sunday could be on the strong-to-severe side, with large hail and damaging winds being our main concern. This setup appears to be a bit different than last Sunday’s Easter event, but the threat will remain, which is why you will want to stay weather alert this weekend.
Behind these departing disturbances, it will be mostly sunny and dry early next week with daytime highs warming back up into the upper 70’s on Monday and lower 80’s on Tuesday.
We will then track another potent, western storm system that could bring us more active weather as we transition toward next Wednesday.
