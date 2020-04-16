Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is shaping up to be another beautiful day as sunny skies and breezy south-southeast winds will warm our temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the evening, then cloud cover is expected to increase overnight and early tomorrow morning. We’ll wake up to a cool and cloudy start in the middle 50s tomorrow and highs will once again reach into the lower to middle 70s across the area. A cold front will move through East Texas during the afternoon and evening hours of tomorrow and will help scattered showers develop in areas mainly south of I-20. More scattered showers and even a few isolated stronger storms on Saturday afternoon and evening, then our next main weather maker arrives on Sunday. This system will likely allow scattered thunderstorms to develop on Sunday and could pose a severe risk of damaging winds and large hail, so we will certainly need to be Weather Alert this weekend. We will continue to update you over the next couple days as we learn more about timing and threats of this system. Sunny and middle to upper 70s for our Monday afternoon, then even warmer on Tuesday with more sunshine and lower 80s across East Texas. Another storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday of next week and will once again bring the possibility of a few isolated strong to severe storms.