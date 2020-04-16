WATCH: Shelby County judge says state is inspecting manufacturing plants for COVID-19 spread

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison said the Department of State Health Services has sent a three-person team to Shelby County to inspect for possible COVID-19 spread at manufacturing plants.
Harbison appeared on East Texas News on Thursday to discuss the spread of the illness in her county.
“They are concerned enough that they have come to my county,” Harbison said.
Harbison said she has received reports from the state of 51 positive cases. Harbison said she has heard rumors of deaths but nothing has been confirmed from the state.
Shelby County’s per capita ratio of cases in the county is the highest in East Texas.
