WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches native Brandon Jones ready for the NFL

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Jones has been ready for the NFL since the first day he stepped onto the football field at Nacogdoches High School.
Coming out of high school, Jones was rated the No. 1 safety, and he chose to play at the University of Texas.
Jones is talking to NFL teams daily and getting in workouts preparing for a very unique NFL Draft that will be done virtually with limited in-person contact.
Jones took time to talk to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames. A full story will run Thursday night at 10 p.m.
The NFL draft is April 23 to 25 and can be watched on KTRE and KLTV each day.
