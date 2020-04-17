First Alert: Periods of rain and strong thunderstorms this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cloudy skies overhead may produce some spotty showers and a few pockets of rain and isolated thunderstorms this evening as a weak cold front makes its way through our part of the state. We have you down for a 30% chance of rain into the early overnight hours before some slightly cooler air arrives for the start of the weekend.
That cool air will not last long since the frontal boundary will lift back to the north as a warm front on Saturday. As that happens, a weak disturbance tracking across the state will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day.
We will then see our rain and storm chance ratchet up to 80% on Sunday, with some of the storms moving through in the morning and early afternoon hours becoming strong-to-severe in a few spots.
With that threat for severe weather on Sunday, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday morning through the mid-afternoon hours.
The good news is that the tornado threat will be lower than last Sunday, but is not off the table. Our main threats with any severe thunderstorms this Sunday will be large hail and damaging winds.
Just make sure you and your family keep us close by and stay weather alert this weekend.
We will clear out and see lower humidity and mild temperatures return for next Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of next week, though, another western storm system looks to bring back more wet and stormy weather for next Wednesday.
