First Alert Weather Day Declared for Sunday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -With more disruptive weather likely moving in on Sunday, our KTRE First Alert weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday morning through the mid-afternoon hours as strong-to-severe thunderstorms will pose a threat to the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas.
The severe weather threat looks to be highest for residents in the Sabine National Forest and extending down into Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties (see medium risk in orange shaded color).
The highest risk for the most significant severe weather looks to remain east of the Sabine River, extending into Louisiana, Mississippi, and Dixie Alley. However, we will be on the western fringes and early stages of when these storms will bubble up and get going on Sunday morning.
There will be a few clusters of heavy thunderstorms that move from west-to-east and shift south across our part of the state as we head through the early afternoon hours. Once we transition toward the late afternoon hours, a Pacific cold front will move through and abruptly bring an end to our risk for strong and severe thunderstorms by that time.
Our main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hail. While there is a tornado risk, it is significantly lower than what we had last week.
However, with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Sunday, make sure you and your family stay weather alert throughout the day.
