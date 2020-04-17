Governor announces school campuses will remain closed for rest of 2019-20 year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the campuses for public and private schools and institutes of higher learning will remain closed until the end of the 2019-202 school year during his press conference Friday. However, distance learning will continue for Texas’ students.
Abbott said he discussed the education situation with healthcare professionals, and they advised him they didn’t think it would be safe to allow students to return to school campuses before the end of the 2019-2020 year.
Abbott said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath will be working with Texas’ public school districts on how they can address graduation at the end of the school year. Raymund A. Paredes, the Texas Commissioner for Higher Education, will be working with the state’s universities on similar issues along with how they will be able to approach the summer semesters, the governor said.
Teachers will be allowed to work on their respective campuses if they maintain social distancing, Abbott said. He added that teachers will also be able to go to their respective campuses to clean out their classrooms.
“With Governor Greg Abbott’s issuance of a new executive order today closing schools statewide for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety of our state’s millions of public school and private school students, teachers, staff, and administrators," a statement from the TEA said. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and communities - and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time. TEA fully supports the governor’s actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need: meals, dedicated efforts to keep kids feeling safe and connected during these times, and support so students can continue to learn and grow academically.”
The TEA statement said the agency and its members remain committed to the health and safety of Texas’ students, families, and communities.
“Together, we will get through this,” the TEA statement said. “And, when the time is right, we will be able to return to our daily routines on school campuses across Texas.”
Abbott also announced an executive order to allow retailers to operate “on the go" effective April 24. establish a “strike force to open Texas.” A separate order loosens medical restrictions for doctors.
Abbott said another executive order places more restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
