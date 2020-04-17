Livingston police: Man attacked off-duty officer who tried to prevent theft

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Houston man Thursday after he allegedly stole more than $2,000 in merchandise from a business and then assaulted an off-duty officer who was trying to detain him.
Carey Jermaine Johnson is still being held in the Polk County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault against a peace officer charge and two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
According to a press release, Livingston PD officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of West Church Street about a theft that had just occurred. While the LPD officers were on their way to the scene, the dispatcher told them the suspect was assaulting the off-duty Livingston PD officer that was trying to detain him.
When the Livingston PD officers investigated further, they found that Johnson had stolen more than $2,000 in merchandise from the store.
“While processing Johnson’s truck, evidence was located that confirmed Johnson committed an additional aggravated robbery that occurred on April 2, 2020, where he had stolen over $1000 in merchandise and struck a pedestrian with his truck while fleeing the area,” the press release stated.
