Nacogdoches surgeon anticipates little change in routine following governor’s latest orders

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott's order for hospitals begins in just days.
"Effective April the 22nd, which is next week, current restrictions on surgery will be loosened," reported the governor on Friday.
The orders come with several stipulations.
Facilities must continue to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition or save a life.
"It's not abundantly clear, frankly what's opened up, was Nacogdoches general surgeon Dr. Jason Suits’ observations.
His early review of the governor's orders told him procedures such as cancer evaluations appear to have opened up, but not much more.
"I think pragmatically we're going to be business as usual, April usual, here for some time, perhaps for another month or more than that."
There are exceptions to the state's hospital orders.
Any procedure cannot deplete the hospital capacity or the Personal Protective Equipment needed to cope with COVID-19.
The second exception is 25 % of its hospital capacity be reserved for treatment of COVID-19 patients
What needs farther research is that hospitals performing surgeries will not request any PPE from any public source--whether federal, state or local--for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.
“And that's a pretty big deal,” said Suits. “And I don't know of too many places that they're going to be able to represent to do that."
Both hospitals in Nacogdoches have furloughed medical staff. Today's move is not enough to change the bottom line for hospitals or surgeons says Suits.
“Doesn’t even come close,” said Suits.
He adds doing the right thing, hurts financially.
“We have to remember the reasons we did these things in the first place and remember that the big storm is still ahead of us and it’s not behind us as in some places like we begun to see on television.”
