New workout sign posted at Kiwanis Park in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking for a reason to get some fresh air, plenty of space, and your daily dose of exercise, then stop by Lufkin’s Kiwanis Park to check out their new red workout sign.
Although it is just one sign, the sign consists of three different levels for people to try.
The easiest level is in yellow, the medium level is in green, and there is a harder level which is in orange. The simple step-by-step workout does not require any extra equipment, and it is appropriate for all ages.
You can work out by yourself, six feet apart with a friend or with your family. Fitt Life Gym partnered with the city of Lufkin park and recreation to create the workout sign.
“I was thinking there’s really no workout set up out here for people to follow. And right now, with all the gyms being shut down, I kind of thought it would be a really cool idea if we could make it work,” said Casey Adams, the co-owner of Fitt Life Gym in Lufkin. “Just come out and try it. Keep your time and see how you can progress.”
Officials say that this workout sign is only posted at Kiwanis Park at this time.
