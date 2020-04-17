Panther Band students perform at virtual SBOE meeting live at 9 a.m.

From Lufkin Independent School District
LUFKIN, Texas - The Panther Band was asked by Dr. Keven Ellis, Chair of the State Board of Education, to perform at the board’s virtual meeting that will be live streamed today at 9 a.m. The performance will include a trumpet quartet playing the Star Spangled Banner and a group of nine students performing America the Beautiful. These two groups worked together by recording their parts one at a time with an app over the course of several days.
George Little, LHS band director said, "I provided the sheet music to the students through email and then they practiced and recorded their individual parts on their own. This is different from an in-person band class setting where we would all be practicing at the same time and I would give real time feedback as we rehearse. What the state board of education will hear comes purely from the students’ pre-existing knowledge of how to read and rehearse music."
Students who participated:
Flute - Avery DurrettClarinet - Kaelin MorrisSaxophone - Dre GarciaTrumpet - Karissa HoldenTrumpet - Natalie AguilarTrumpet - Braden LamonHorn - Will HansardTrombone - Tolu OjoriEuphonium - Joel SarmientoTuba - Javarion BrownPercussion - Connor Ainsworth
