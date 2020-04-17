Southland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center hosts Covid-19 compliant parade for residents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In order to keep up with social distancing practices, the Southland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center held a Covid-19 compliant parade on Friday.
Staff and residents got the chance to enjoy outdoors and listen to music, as family and friends drove by.
Officials say that for some residents it has been a long five weeks since they have seen any family, due to city and state visitation regulations.
It was a mixture of emotions, from tears to smiling faces, as the parade of cars drove with horns, balloons and specially made signs for the residents.
Officials say they hope that this compliant parade reassured family members that their loved ones are being well taken care of.
