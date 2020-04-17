WEBXTRA: West Sabine, Chireno softball coaches talk about spring season hopes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s sports director spoke to the softball coaches for the West Sabine and Chireno school districts about their hopes for the rest of the spring high school sports season.
Caleb Beames spoke to West Sabine softball coach Crystal Muncrief and Chireno softball coach Giff Durham on Friday. Both teams made it to the UIL state softball tournament last year, and they had strong teams again this year. Before the COVID-19 crisis started, the coaches hoped they would make it back to the state tournament in 2020.
However, there has been no word from the UIL on where school districts will go in regard to spring sports in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep public and private school campuses closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.