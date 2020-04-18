VIDEO: Lufkin police asking public’s help with IDing vehicle burglary suspect

LUKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A ring camera captured a man burglarizing several unlocked vehicles at a home in the 700 block of Tom Temple Drive early Friday morning, and the Lufkin Police Department has shared the video in hopes that someone can help identify the suspect.
“Do you know this man,” a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page asked. “Help us identify the burglar seen in this video.”
According to the incident report, a Lufkin PD officer was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Tom Temple Drive to take a vehicle burglary report. The complainant said an unknown person entered two of his unlocked vehicles and stole property out of one of them.
The homeowner showed the LPD officer the video that his Ring camera had recorded at about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.
In the video, a man in an orange T-shirt enters a tan Dodge pickup and appears to rummage around inside it.
The homeowner told police that although nothing was taken from the pickup, the suspect walked to a white Dodge Durango next and entered it as well. After rummaging around in the SUV, the suspect walked away with a black backpack, according to the incident report.
“The subject was then observed to go to the next-door neighbor's driveway and check the doors on their vehicles,” the incident report stated.
According to the victim, the suspect took a black Nike backpack containing miscellaneous clothes, $40 in cash, and a gold necklace. A touch-screen Kenwood radio was also taken from the Durango, the incident report stated.
“If you can identify him, call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous,” the Facebook post stated.
The post also stated that the video is a great example of why simple home security cameras with proper placement are so valuable. People can get good coverage with a camera that costs about $30, and it doesn’t have to be a Ring camera, the post stated.
The Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook post also had hashtags like #gottalovethdhatvideo and #wegonnafindyou.
