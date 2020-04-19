FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance for severe storms increases

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As we head into the middle to late morning hours, strong to severe storms are likely across a good portion of East Texas.
The risks for large hail and isolated tornadoes has increased a bit for today. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk for Significant Severe Weather for today which is a 30 percent chance for significant severe weather in our area. The highest risk for isolated tornadoes appears to be over the far eastern sections of East Texas along the Louisiana border.
The Large Hail risk is now HIGH for most all of our area with at least a 30 to 45 percent chance to see pockets of large hail from golf ball to tennis ball size hail so please protect your vehicles by placing them in a garage or car port if possible.
A few areas of ETX may see some minor tlash flooding in the heaviest thunderstorms today. Strong thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph are likely in some areas today as well. Continue to remain Weather Alert today as this storm system moves through.
We are all here ready to alert you on any and all severe weather through the day.
