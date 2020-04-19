Plasma donations needed from recovered COVID-19 patients and others

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin plasma center is seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, which will go toward research for others who test positive for the virus.
For those who are looking to give back and earn some extra money while doing it, donating can help both you and the recipient.
Plasma is a component of human blood, and treats many conditions, from serious burns and trauma to immune deficiency and bleeding disorders.
“So it’s always, always important to have and now it’s being used for research and development with COVID-19 treatments,” said Randi Williams, business development specialist at BPL Plasma.
Before entering the building, all BPL Plasma employees, visitors, and donors get their temperature checked. Donors then fill out a questionnaire. If everything is accurate, they begin the donation process.
“For people to donate, it’s usually anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the hydration of the individual,” Williams said. “Hydration is very important because plasma is 90 percent water.”
Visitors will see emblems on the floor to stand on, which follow social distancing protocols, employees wear masks, and extra cleaning measures have been implemented.
“(We) Sanitize every surface in the building once an hour. We’ve personnel strictly dedicated to that, everyday day,” Williams said. “And then our cleaning crew comes in overnight and deep cleans the building, as well.”
The center is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate. They have to wait at least 28 days after recovery.
“We have a sign-up sheet for people who have survived COVID-19 and we are really interested in working with them,” Williams said. “To see how their plasma works and what we can do to help other COVID-19 individuals.”
For people who meet the requirements, this could be a good way to earn some extra income.
“Our new donors earn fifty dollars, each time, for their first five donations. And with that, including corporate bonuses and buddy referrals, because we do pay our donors for referring their friends to us,” said Williams. “They can earn up to $425 a month. And with people not being able to work, every little bit helps.”
Once plasma is collected, the center sends it to pharmaceutical companies who disperse it internationally.
To be eligible to donate plasma, you must between the ages of 18 and 65, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.
