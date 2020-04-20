Brookshire, Staples join governor’s economic strike force to reopen Texas economy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texans are lending their professional expertise to restarting the Texas economy as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, is a Palestine native. Staples will lead the Energy Working Group, according to a press release. Staples is a former state agriculture commissioner and represented portions of East Texas in the House and Senate from 1995 until 2007.
Brad Brookshire is the chairman and CEO of Tyler-based Brookshire Grocery Company. Brookshire is one of 39 business leaders across the state appointed to a Special Advisory Council to share ideas with the strike force on how to reopen businesses while containing the spread of COVID-19. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston, jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott, Ross Perot, Jr., and computer magnate Michael Dell are also among those serving on the council.
The strike force and its working groups are asked to help strategically restart and revitalize work, school, entertainment and culture by providing additional openings of activities and services in Texas that are consistent with CDC guidelines.
Abbott said he plans to release a revised plan for the state on Monday, April 27.
